Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 8,238 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

