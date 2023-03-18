Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 202,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.37.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

