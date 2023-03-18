Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parkwood LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TRP stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.699 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

