Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,734 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZU. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at $114,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

