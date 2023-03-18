iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

IWN opened at $132.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.75 and its 200-day moving average is $143.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.