Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 17,462 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.21.

