Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 8,972 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.08% of Flywire worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at $30,117,644.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,733 shares of company stock worth $6,217,305. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Flywire stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
