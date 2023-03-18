Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,130 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

