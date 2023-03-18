Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,606 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,935. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

IRM opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.