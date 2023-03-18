Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.62 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.45 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

