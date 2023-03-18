Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 35,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

