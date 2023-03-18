Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDW opened at $20.41 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

