Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,065 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Danimer Scientific worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $211.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

