Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 403.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,229,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,832,000 after buying an additional 1,786,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,997,000 after buying an additional 1,421,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $35,692,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

