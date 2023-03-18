Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

NYSE TFC opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

