Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $197.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

