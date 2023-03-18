Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,521.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 782,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 733,968 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 29,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,574,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $73.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $82.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

