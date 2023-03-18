Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,496 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

HYT stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

