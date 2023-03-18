Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 38,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $16,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.8 %

APD stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.37.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

