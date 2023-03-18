Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 357,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $421,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $20.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

