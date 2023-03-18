Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,049,000 after buying an additional 181,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,280,000 after buying an additional 107,092 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 507,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 2.1 %
ICF stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
