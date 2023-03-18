Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 828,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,711,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 364,906 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

