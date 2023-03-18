Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $233.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

