Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) were up 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 26,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 144,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Genelux Stock Performance
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.
Read More
