The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.52. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 108,595 shares changing hands.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
