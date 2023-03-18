The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.71

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.52. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 108,595 shares changing hands.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

