Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 4.1% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.88. 19,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 288,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

