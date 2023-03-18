Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 33,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 47,307 shares.The stock last traded at $87.55 and had previously closed at $87.29.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 173,008 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,415,000 after acquiring an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,744,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,266,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.