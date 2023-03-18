ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Trading 4.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.20. 385,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,639,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 420.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

