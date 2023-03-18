MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 62,303 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, March 13th.

MarketWise Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

About MarketWise

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in MarketWise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in MarketWise by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketWise by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 411,749 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 302,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

