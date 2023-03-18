Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Down to $54.24

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.24, but opened at $52.39. Weatherford International shares last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 40,315 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 161.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

