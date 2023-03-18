iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 78,795 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 53,096 shares.The stock last traded at $145.88 and had previously closed at $147.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.