Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 256,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 514,474 shares.The stock last traded at $71.30 and had previously closed at $71.38.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.70.

The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 171.4% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

