Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 237,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 433,893 shares.The stock last traded at $106.71 and had previously closed at $106.98.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,348,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,816,000 after purchasing an additional 126,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 928,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,603,000 after buying an additional 60,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.