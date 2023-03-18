New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 352,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 594,337 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $817.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
