New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 352,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 594,337 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $2.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $817.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.90%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance, and management of mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets. Its investment portfolio includes credit sensitive single-family and multi-family assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.