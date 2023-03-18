Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $20.81

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $20.08. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 110,651 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,959,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,445,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $23,188,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.