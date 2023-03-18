Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $12.68

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.68, but opened at $12.25. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 241,556 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.14.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

