Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.