White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,371.16

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,371.16, but opened at $1,312.00. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,315.39, with a volume of 928 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,454.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,388.92.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total transaction of $137,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

