Chemours (NYSE:CC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemours by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after buying an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after buying an additional 946,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.