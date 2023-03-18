MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,730,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 344,554 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Western Union by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 251,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.