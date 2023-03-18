Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VTI opened at $195.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.88. The firm has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

