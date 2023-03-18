Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $111.09.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

