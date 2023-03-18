iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $127.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

