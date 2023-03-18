General Partner Inc. Purchases New Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $310.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.00 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.