364 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 364 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,050.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.89 per share, with a total value of $25,001.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,050.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $600,961 and have sold 35,740 shares valued at $2,825,750. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Shares of AKAM opened at $73.61 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

