Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 29,770 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.77% of CDW worth $163,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average is $182.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

