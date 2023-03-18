General Partner Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 209.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 192.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after buying an additional 587,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Lincoln National Trading Down 8.2 %

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Shares of LNC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $69.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.