169 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 169 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 3.1 %

VMC opened at $161.02 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

