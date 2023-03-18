Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $118.61, but opened at $121.08. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $123.20, with a volume of 334,317 shares traded.
The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 EPS.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after buying an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
