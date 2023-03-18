MQS Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

